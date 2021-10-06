AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.