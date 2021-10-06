Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293,120 shares during the quarter. Avista makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 5.49% of Avista worth $163,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 442,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.