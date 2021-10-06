Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.43.

About Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

