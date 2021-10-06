Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 359,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,355. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.