Axe (AXE) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Axe has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $215,117.44 and approximately $64,112.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.22 or 0.00553192 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

