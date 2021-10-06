Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

AX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE AX opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

