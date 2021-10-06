Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $500.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.14 million to $560.29 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 197.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.