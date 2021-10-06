B. Riley Comments on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAR. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

SAR opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $329.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

