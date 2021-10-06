Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €80.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.75 ($86.76).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.36 ($102.78). 195,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

