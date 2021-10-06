BaaSid (BAAS) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and $145,755.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

