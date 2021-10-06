Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCKIF shares. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.