Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,412 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 4.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Baidu worth $472,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Baidu by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Baidu by 26.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. 2,120,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.99. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

