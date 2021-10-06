Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127,412 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 4.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Baidu worth $472,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.32 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.