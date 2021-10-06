Bailard Inc. Buys 6,867 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. 46,808,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $372.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.