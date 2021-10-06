Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,897 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 3,519,353 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

