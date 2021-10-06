Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 177.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. 4,005,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

