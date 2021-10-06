Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXPI traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. 1,844,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,306. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

