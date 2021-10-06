Bailard Inc. Purchases 629 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,941 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.26.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.44. 3,074,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.