Bailard Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,751.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,784.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,499.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

