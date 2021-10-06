Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

