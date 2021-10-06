Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,756 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

