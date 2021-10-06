Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $12,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

