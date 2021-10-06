Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after buying an additional 2,249,590 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794,632 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

