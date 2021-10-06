Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Lovesac worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,243 shares of company stock worth $14,231,661 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

