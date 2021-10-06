Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 363,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $3,381,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 149,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,556 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CLM opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

