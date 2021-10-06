Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

FOUR stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

