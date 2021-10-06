Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

