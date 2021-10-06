Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Antares Pharma worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 211,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 922,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $596.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

