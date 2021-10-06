Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

