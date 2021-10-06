Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

