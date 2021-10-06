Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

