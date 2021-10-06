Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 741,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,435.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.21 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

