Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kadant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $47,313,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,273 shares of company stock worth $3,205,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $208.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

