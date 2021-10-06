Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,143 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

