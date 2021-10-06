Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,103 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

