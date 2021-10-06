Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,387 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

DVN stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

