Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $238.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average is $239.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

