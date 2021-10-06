Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

