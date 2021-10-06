Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

LESL opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

