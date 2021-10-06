Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.84. 432,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175,894. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

