Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.59

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 47175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

