Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.96

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 2414628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

