Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 28,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

