Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 94,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 45,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

