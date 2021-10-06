Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.52. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

