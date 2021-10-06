Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,932 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

BAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,617,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $372.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

