Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 126,994 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,092. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

