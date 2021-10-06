Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 137,208 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 72,214.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,535. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

