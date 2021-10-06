Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 172,824 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.90% of Big Lots worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

