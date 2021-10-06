Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 95,503 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Cabot worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cabot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

CBT stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

